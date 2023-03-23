Expect entertaining football - Chris Hughton to Black Stars supporters

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghana national team, Black Stars, is optimistic of footballer lovers in Kumasi turning out in their numbers to support the team as they face Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The new coach who took over after Otto Addo has assured of entertainment for supporters who will come watch the first Leg of the doubleheader against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



He touted the city of Kumasi as a support base for the Black Stars describing the fans as "vocal supporters".



The head coach outlined the importance of having a big crowd at the stadium on match days.



"I was involved with the team when we came to Kumasi for the Nigeria game and I what the difference it's made to the team. It is a very passionate support, It's a very vocal support and any team that wants to do well wants a big crowd behind them and this I am quite sure will happen," he said.



Addressing the media at a presser on March 22, Chris Hughton, clarified that could not guarantee a win against Angola but assured that the Black Stars will give their very best.



"Whatever the number is, I know we'll have a very vocal crowd but we also have the responsibility as a team and players to return this. The supporters must enjoy what they see and mostly, we can never guarantee early results but mostly, they want to see a team that is giving everything to get the results," the head coach stated in a video captured by GhanaWeb.









OPD/KPE