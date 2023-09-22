Expect me tomorrow - Kwaw Kesse assures youth of appearance on day 3 of demo

Hilife artiste and rapper, kwaw Kesse

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste and rapper, Kwaw Kesse, had initially pledged to participate in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on its second day.

He even posted pictures on Twitter, including one inside a plane and another at the airport, hinting at his imminent appearance. However, he was notably absent from the protest grounds on that day.



In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, Kwaw Kesse explained the reason for his absence, citing heavy rainfall as the cause.



Nevertheless, he assured supporters that he would be present on the third day of the protest if it continued.



Kwaw Kesse stated, “I'm in Ghana now. The thing is, when I arrived, it rained heavily, so I couldn't meet you guys. But I heard there will be another protest tomorrow, so if it comes on tomorrow, expect me.”



He encouraged everyone to join the cause, emphasizing that the demonstration was for the betterment of Mother Ghana, its citizens, and future generations. He concluded with a unifying message, saying, "Ghana is for all of us. Let’s meet if it's happening tomorrow, I’ll see you guys, I'm back!"



The initially planned three-day demonstration encountered challenges on its first day, with reports of alleged manhandling by the Ghana Police Service and the arrest of 49 protesters.

On the second day, despite a heavy downpour that lasted for a few minutes, the protesters remained undeterred, continuing their demonstration with enthusiasm, singing, and dancing.





