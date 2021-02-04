Expect more virtual shows – Krymi

Krymi, Musician

Marvellous male singer, Henry Nuamah popularly known in showbiz as Krymi has candidly suggested that the music industry will continue to do virtual shows if the coronavirus infections do not go down.

“2021 we just started but there have not been any big shows currently happening in Ghana. What I would say is that and this is my personal opinion that going forward I think we would be doing more virtual stuff if the coronavirus infections doesn’t go down.”



In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Krymi said that apart from virtual shows the music industry can also limit the number of people who attend events in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Just to make sure everyone is safe, we might do a limited number of people for probably all the big shows to still have a good show but to keep people safe. So I’m looking forward for the best but we just started,” he stated on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo on 31 January, 2021 announced that government has reinstated a ban on a number of public functions, including concerts, theatrical performances, weddings and parties. Meanwhile, beaches, night clubs, cinemas and pubs will remain closed.