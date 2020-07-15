Entertainment

Explore other means of income - Joe Mettle to musicians

Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle

Ghanaian gospel artiste Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle has called on his fellow musicians to explore other means of income especially during the era of the pandemic.

He urged his fellow musicians not to rely solely on music as a source of income.



The award-winning artiste was speaking in an interview on Touch of Class on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 15 July 2020.



The gospel musician who is also an entrepreneur, told sit-in host Kwabby that: “I would say other streams of income. I won’t say explore other jobs because music is the main thing you’re doing. Whatever comes into your hands find other means of income. Spread yourself there are different streams, irrespective of music and everything will be working for you.

“I like what someone told me, if it’s only 24hours you work, there’s a tendency that you might be poor one day. Borrow other times, means, borrow other people’s time. Create things for people to be able to do.”



The 'Bo no ni 'hitmaker added: “Make sure that whilst you’re sleeping there’s something else working for you.”

