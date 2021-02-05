Eye-popping pictures of Millicent Amoah, the busty lady causing confusion on social media

Video vixen and photo model Millicent Paticia Amoah

In the last 24 hours, one lady has been a subject for discussion and topping the trends with just a 12-second video.

Millicent Paticia Amoah, a video vixen and photo model has in the midst of the heated controversy between Aisha Modi and musician Shatta Wale secured a spot after flaunting her breasts to join Okyeame Kwame's 'Yeeko Challenge'.



The video which has gone viral captures Millicent put her boobies on display as she joyously dances to 'Yeeko', arguably the song of the moment.



Millicent whose posture speaks of how profoundly she loves the song and couldn't afford to be left out of the fan damns all the consequences and joins the bandwagon with gym wear that exposes her jubblies.



What appears to fascinate some social media users the most is how Millicent effortlessly and flawlessly moves to the rhythm despite being busty.



We serve you more photos of the lady of the moment!







































