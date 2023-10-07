FACT-CHECK: ‘I never said United Showbiz is useless’ – Owusu-Bempah lied

Claim: "I have never said anywhere that United Showbiz is a useless show” – Owusu-Bempah

A recent statement by Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised questions about his conflicting remarks concerning the popular UTV program, "United Showbiz."



The controversy surrounding Owusu-Bempah's statements began when he appeared on Wontumi TV on October 1, 2023. During the interview, he expressed dissatisfaction with the content and tone of "United Showbiz," suggesting that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in power and a similar show was airing to criticize the government, there would be a strong backlash from the youth.



In his initial remarks, Owusu-Bempah stated, "Yes, they have been paid at the UTV program. Why are you afraid? That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program, and the NPP we are sitting down there? If it was NDC in power and NPP were doing such a program on TV, the youth would have ransacked the place. The NDC would not have given you a dog's chance, and people without any life sit there and attack the government as if there is no tomorrow."



However, in a subsequent interview on Peace FM, Owusu-Bempah contradicted his earlier statement, claiming that he never referred to "United Showbiz" as a "useless show" and asserting that the reports were untrue. He said, "I have never said anywhere that United Showbiz is a useless show. I will never say that. I have a good relationship with the station and its management, and I do respect that."



The assertion that he had never criticized the show contradicts his earlier comments, where he referred to the program as "useless."

This u-turn in his stance has prompted fact-checking and scrutiny of his statements.



Verdict: Owusu Bempah lied about his claim that he never referred to "United Showbiz" as a "useless show"



Video evidence from the interview on Wontumi TV clearly shows Owusu-Bempah stating, "That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program." The video evidence is available from the 6:30 to 7:28-minute mark, confirming his earlier statement.



