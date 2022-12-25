0
FBS reveals the secret to sustaining music group

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FBS, which consists of Abass and Dee, have discussed how they managed to maintain their friendship after more than 20 years of making music together.

The pair told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni that for a group to succeed, members must have the same vision and treat one another with respect.

“It's the understanding, and let's respect each other. When we started, we were young, and people didn't believe in us. So we were doing it for people to believe in us, and now that people believe in us, people have a say in our career,” they shared.

They stated that although money couldn't separate them, their families may have been the next obstacle, but that couldn't happen.

“He has his own family, even though we are brothers, he has his wife and children, and I have my wife and children, If you are not careful, that's where the thing will start.

“When you started, maybe money couldn't split you, but now you are mature, but little things can split you, so patience, understanding, and respect. Even if it's not right, tell him ‘my brother and move on that's the secret’,” they advised.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
