FDA, Attorney General sued over decision to ban celebrities from advertising alcohol

Artiste manager, Mark Darlington Osae sues FDA

Artiste manager of Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze, Mark Darlington Osae, has taken the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to court over the prohibition on celebrities from advertising for alcoholic brands.

It can be recalled that the FDA barred celebrities from promoting alcoholic beverages to ensure that children were not misled by celebrities into thinking alcohol was good.



On November 11, 2022, Mark Darlington Osae, issued a writ of summons, saying the FDA’s 2015 guidelines are biased against the creative arts industry.



“No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising, is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



“Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable," the FDA guidelines read.



Before this suit, some entertainers, including Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, and Camidoh, had spoken against the law and petitioned for guidelines to be revoked.

