FIPAG begs Ghanaians over Yaw Dabo’s claims that only lazy people watch movies for 1hr

Yaw Dabo has been under heavy backlash

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has called on Ghanaians to forgive actor Yaw Dabo for his recent comment in the media, which has attracted public backlash.

FIPAG, in a statement signed by its president, James Aboagye, while describing the actor’s comment as insulting, said it regrets any sentiment his comment may have attracted.



“The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) wishes to render an unqualified apology to the Ghanaian public on behalf of the association, the film industry, actors, and all film producers for a recent statement made by actor Yaw Dabo, calling Ghanaians who sit for more than an hour to watch movies lazy people.



“The film fraternity finds the statement very unsavoury, offensive and insulting. Such behaviour or attitude is an affront to the film industry and should not be entertained and supported by well-mannered persons. Again, we are of the belief that our brother, when given another chance to respond to whatever question that was posed to him, would not repeat what he said. Any public resentment that his statement may have caused is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

Yaw Dabo, in a recent interview with journalist Saddick Adams, noted that the world has advanced to the point where people should be more focused on making money instead of spending long hours watching movies.



“Where the world is going now, everything is about money. So anyone who will sit for an hour to watch a movie is a lazy person,” he said.



GA/SARA