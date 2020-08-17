Entertainment

FLASHBACK: Becca breaks down in tears during album launch

Overwhelmed by her journey so far, emotional Becca could not simply hold back her tears during the launch of her third studio album held on August 17, 2017.

Recounting her ten-year journey and the effort it had to take to make her remain relevant in the music industry, she simply broke down during her speech.



“This year, a lot of things have changed in my life and a lot of things came when I wasn’t expecting them to come. And also I’m 10 years in the music industry. A lot of people did not get the opportunity to stay in the music industry for 10 years and that I am grateful for…,” she said.



The well-attended launch of ‘Unveiling’ at the Zylofon Media headquarters in Accra attracted large patrons and some colleagues from the entertainment industry.

The singer also acknowledged the support she has received from various personalities during that journey.



Watch the video below published on August 18, 2017





