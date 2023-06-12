FLASHBACK: 'I bought my 1st car at age 19 whiles noisy pastors today are walking on foot' - Badu Kobi

Glorious Wave International Chapel founder, Prophet Badu Kobi

Earlier in 2020, Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, rubbished claims that he is on the pay list of John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries.

In an interview with AngelFM, Prophet Badu Kobi who predicted a win for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 General Elections said no one offered him money to do so.



In the studios of Accra-based Angel FM with Captain Smart, he revealed that he is a businessman who makes legal money so he doesn’t extort money from his gullible church members.

In the voice of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, he bought his first car at the age of 19 while the "noisy pastors" today are walking on foot.



He added that he used to feed these pastors but now they’ve grown wings to challenge him.



Watch the video below:



