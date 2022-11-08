1
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: I lost my boyfriend of 10 years to cancer - Inna Patty

Inna Patty91 Former beauty queen, Inna Patty

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Miss Ghana queen, Inna Patty, disclosed in 2020 that she lost her boyfriend of ten years to cancer.

She also revealed he was the love of her life.

Read the full story originally published on February 14, 2020, by starrfmcom.gh.com.

Miss Ghana organiser Inna Patty has revealed that she lost the ‘love of her life’ who she had dated for 10 years to cancer.

According to the former beauty queen, she and her late boyfriend had been together for years, hoping to settle down, but he passed on.

“He was the love of my life..but he died of cancer. We had been together for 10 years,” the 2004 Miss Ghana told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

She noted however that she has found a new love and is hoping to settle down this year.

“Hopefully it will happen before the end of the year”.

At the Miss Ghana event, she said the pageant is unable to pay her bills.

“At this point, it’s your passion because it doesn’t pay the bill. From 2012 till date we’ve never made a profit. We’ve never made a dime. The books are there you can come and have a look at them.

“I finance a lot of the things by myself, most of the travels are paid by me because it’s my passion and I love it. I decided to put away the family business to do Miss Ghana because it’s my passion”.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry