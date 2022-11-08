FLASHBACK: I lost my boyfriend of 10 years to cancer - Inna Patty

Former beauty queen, Inna Patty

Former Miss Ghana queen, Inna Patty, disclosed in 2020 that she lost her boyfriend of ten years to cancer.

She also revealed he was the love of her life.



Read the full story originally published on February 14, 2020, by starrfmcom.gh.com.



Miss Ghana organiser Inna Patty has revealed that she lost the ‘love of her life’ who she had dated for 10 years to cancer.



According to the former beauty queen, she and her late boyfriend had been together for years, hoping to settle down, but he passed on.



“He was the love of my life..but he died of cancer. We had been together for 10 years,” the 2004 Miss Ghana told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



She noted however that she has found a new love and is hoping to settle down this year.

“Hopefully it will happen before the end of the year”.



At the Miss Ghana event, she said the pageant is unable to pay her bills.



“At this point, it’s your passion because it doesn’t pay the bill. From 2012 till date we’ve never made a profit. We’ve never made a dime. The books are there you can come and have a look at them.



“I finance a lot of the things by myself, most of the travels are paid by me because it’s my passion and I love it. I decided to put away the family business to do Miss Ghana because it’s my passion”.



ADA/BB