FLASHBACK: I starve myself to look like this; I have always worked on my body – Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin

A few years back, Salma Mumin, a Ghanaian actress cum socialite debunked rumors that she has undergone a buttocks enhancement.

Several Ghanaians raised concerns about the recent change in the actress’ body figure and are contemplating whether Salma has Mumin has gone to enhance her buttocks or not.



In an interview on neat FM, posted by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram, the actress disclosed that she has never undergone a body surgery thus her new look she got through workout and diet.



She added that she was actually a fat person, and through the workout and diet, she has been able to reduce weight and bring out her curvy parts which include her buttocks.



“No, please, I haven’t gone to enhance any part of my body. People are always talking but it is true. I haven’t undergone any butt enhancement. The thing is that I am growing and every lady develops extra fresh as they grow. I am just growing fat. Anyone who knew me back in the day would agree to the fact that I am a very fat human being



“I starve myself to look like this. As I have always worked on my body, I am always either working out or on a diet, or doing something. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if my body is experiencing some changes”, she explained to the host.

The actress further stated that she sees no harm when a lady wants to look good by going for body surgery because every lady aims at looking good all the time.



Also, she said if it’s her choice to go for a body enhancement, it shouldn’t be a headache for anyone because it’s her life. Therefore, no one should conclude that she has done butt surgery.



“Ladies in general want to look all the time thus every lady has a way of achieving that goal. We all strive to look good and better every single day. So, I am not sure when someone hires a lawyer or a lady uses other ways to look good is a problem



“I haven’t admitted anywhere that I have performed a butt surgery. It is my life. Do not force me that I have done such an act. You can share your opinion but do not force me to say that I have enhanced my butt. I am not afraid of anyone. If I have done it, I have; and if I haven’t then I haven’t.



Salma Mumin, after she had publicly denied undergoing a buttocks enhancement, the actress some days ago admitted to performing such an act.

Recently, the Ghanaian actress was attacked on social media for going for the wrong body shape, asking her to go for her refund.



In response to the attack, the actress took to her Instagram page admitting that she has truly gone for a butt enhancement hence, the news should be spread around the world.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB