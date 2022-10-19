5
FLASHBACK: 'Near-naked' dressing by two women gets social media talking

NAKED LADIES.png Almost naked women enrage netizens

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

It is unclear what informs some women's decision to leave little to the imagination of the public when they attend certain functions. The obvious is the fact that such developments court conversations and divide opinions.

Some would argue in favour of these women citing freedom and fashion while others would call for their arrest. The issue gains prominence and within a matter of days, the fixation would be on another subject.

On the back of a GhanaWeb report that some half-naked women thronged Shatta Wale's birthday party on October 17, 2022, references are being made to another article published on September 4, 2022.

Read the story below as published by GhanaWeb.

Social media has gone haywire as two women were captured at an event dressed in obscene fishnet attire similar to what drove Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame, to imprison a young woman for two years.

In a video shared by blogger, GhKwaku, the women were captured walking up to a stage where they could be seen giving the cameramen a 360 turn of their attire and body.

The netted attire they wore exposed their women's bodies including their breasts and buttocks except they had covered the front private area.

One of the women matched her outlook wearing a short blonde haircut while the other wore a black curled-up hair extension with a pair of ankle boots fitted on them.

Their looks were completed with the chains they had put around their waist.

The video shared by the blogger has garnered some reactions from netizens who have expressed disgust in the way the women presented themselves at the event.

A user said, “The blonde hair girl ain’t shy of nothing !! She giving the other girl to be brave in public” while another added, “Ghana needs Paul Kagame as President just for one week.”

A third expressed, “If I say what I want to say I’ll be blocked so lemme just watch and pass.”

Watch the video below.





