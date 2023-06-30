0
FLASHBACK: Our version of love is not even love; we just misuse the word – Yvonne Nelson

Actress cum film producer, Yvonne Nelson, some years ago shared her definition of love and according to her, the word is being misused by a lot of people.

She believed when one expresses love for someone, there are certain things the person shouldn’t do to the person they claim to love.

She also stated there’s no one who can exhibit true love, defining the love shared by married couples and those in relationships, as fake.

In an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast Show, she “We all can’t have love. Married couples, those doing the side chicks, main chicks, everyone is just lying to each other. I feel like when you love, you wouldn’t lie to them, you wouldn’t hurt them. It is something we all can’t do. Our version of love is not even love; we just misuse the word”.

Yvonne Nelson also mentioned that she believes in love and has a lot of love to offer but thinks no one can reciprocate that same love to her.

“I believe in love and I believe I have a lot of love to give but I don’t think there’s anyone out there who can give me that”, she said.

Yvonne Nelson, after detailing how most of the relationships she had been into failed in her recently released book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ concludes that her definition and how she feels about love was drawn from her past relationships.

