FLASHBACK: That awkward moment MzGee sat by Amanda Jissih at an event

Amanda Jissih and MzGee completely ignored each other at an event

Two years ago, on February 18, 2021, MzGee and Amanda Jissih snubbed each other at an event.

At the official launch of the Legendary Night Concert in Accra, MzGee was asked to share the same table with Amanda and others, and she walked directly to her seat and pulled it a bit away from that of Amanda’s.



It was an uncomfortable situation for the two media personalities as they made sure their eyes never met all throughout the event.



A 'tensed’ MzGee, who walked in while the MC was addressing the audience, sat down and maintained a stiff posture all throughout the event.



Amanda on the other hand was freely interacting with others around the table.



Their brawl at that time was centered on the manner in which Amanda accused MzGee of leaking Psalm Adjeteyfio’s audio in which he was heard begging for 'leftovers'.



Amanda Jissih, who was disgusted by the act, took to social media and wrote, "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong Mzgee. He confided in you. If you can't help him, let him know n end it right there."

MzGee who later claimed to be innocent responded to Amanda’s claims.



"We forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T.’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T., almost a year ago, leaking our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!” she said.



The two have since not been on good terms on social media and it appears to have extended into real life.



Read the full story originally published on February 18, 2021 on GhanaWeb



EB/AE