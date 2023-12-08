FLASHBACK: The time Don Little was stopped by police while driving

Don Little

While diminutive Ghanaian actor Stephen Atangah, also known as Don Little, has found himself in a tight spot after he reportedly knocked down a cyclist while driving, a video has been unearthed showing the actor being stopped by police earlier in the year.

In the video that made the rounds in February 2023, Don Little found himself stopped by friendly police officers while cruising in his Toyota Corolla.



The actor, known for his comedic roles, was captured on video engaging in lighthearted banter with the officers.



Driving with pillows on the seat to reach the steering wheel, Don Little's determination amused the officers, leading to a jovial conversation.



While the interaction sparked laughter and positive reactions on social media, some viewers expressed concerns about the legality and safety of Don Little driving in such conditions.



Despite the questions raised, the overall tone of the encounter showcased the amicable exchange between the actor and the police officers.

Fast-forward to December 2023 and such concerns have been proven significant, as Don Little is in police custody for knocking down a motorcyclist while on the way to the hospital with a suicidal friend.



While no official communication has been released by either the police or the actor's management, conversations have been sparked about the requirements for driving certain cars as well as provisions for physically challenged drivers.



