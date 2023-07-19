FLASHBACK: Your ex can sue you for promising him or her marriage – Lawyer explains

File photo of a couple flaunting their wedding rings

In an earlier development, Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey disclosed that ‘jilted and broken-hearted’ ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends can sue their former partners if they promised to marry them.

She pointed out that a 'promise to marry someone' and the person's acceptance is considered a contract in law.



Lawyer Botchway, therefore, established that failure to carry out the promise constitutes a breach of contract.



Read the full story originally published on July 2, 2023 by MynewsGH



Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey has explained that ‘jilted and broken-hearted’ ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends can sue their former partners if they promised to marry them.



She pointed out that a promise to marry someone who accepts the promise is considered a contract in law. And therefore, a failure to carry out the promise constitutes a breach of contract.

Botchwey noted that aggrieved partners can sue for damages or special damages and get compensation from their partners for the harm done to them by their ex-girlfriends or ex-boyfriends.



“In the law, we see that the promise to marry is just like a contract. If someone says I will marry you and you also say I will, then that’s a contract. It’s an agreement and somebody has also accepted and agreed to marry you. So those two exchanges of promises translate into a contract. So if someone says I will marry you and then they say I will no longer marry you. The contract has been breached and that is why we say breach of contract to marry,” she said in a video on her YouTube channel, Ghana Law and More.



She however stressed that one has to show proof in court that their ex actually promised to marry them and that the one sued (the defendant) can give a reasonable excuse why they failed to marry the partner they had promised to marry.



He added that the court will not force the person who made the promise to marry the other to carry out the marriage but will ask that they pay compensation to the disappointed party.