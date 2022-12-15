FLASHBACK: Zapp Mallet descends on Amakye Dede for crowning Kuami Eugene 'Highlife King'

Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene 'King of Highlife' at the VGMA 2019

One of the highlights of 2020 was the crowning of Kuami Eugene as Highlife King, an activity that was carried out by Highlife legend Amakye Dede at an event.

Many industry stakeholders, including renowned producer Zapp Mallet, were irked by the act and openly criticised it.



Below is a story in that regard filed by mynewsgh and published on GhanaWeb on December 15, 2020.



Whiles many critics have taken it a bit easy on Amakye Dede’s decision to crown Kuami Eugene as King of Highlife Music, music producer Zapp Mallet thinks there is something wrong with the legend.



Amakye Dede, during a short performance at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) praised young Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene who won the Highlife Artiste of the Year award on the night and went ahead to put a crown on his head as the “Highlife King”.



However, almost a year after the incident, Music Producer Zapp Mallet born Emmanuel Mallet says there may be something wrong with Amakye Dede to have done that on the night.



According to Zapp Mallet who wondered the reason behind the action of the legendary Highlife musician, noted that Amakye Dede has clearly shown he has sold his hard-won throne and fame to the little boy Kuami Eugene.

“How can you crown Kuami Eugene as King of Highlife whiles the King is still alive. Even you who crowned him King, is he (Kuami Eugene) better than you? What is wrong with you? How can you go and take your throne and go and give it to somebody?”.



Zapp Mallet made his wild comment in an interview with Pure FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Zapp Mallet however insisted that Amakye Dede could have been pardoned if he had crowned the young artistes as a “Prince”.



“If you had said he is the Prince that would be understandable but to say he is the King …..”, he said.



Meanwhile, the manager of Amakye Dede, Akwesi Aboagye, reacting to the criticism has stated that the crowning moment was done against the will of his artiste.