Facial mark: ‘I’m not a northerner’ but ‘it’s part of my identity’ – Zionfelix explains

Popular Ghanaian vlogger Zionfelix

Zionfelix, born Nana Yaw Felix Adomako Mensah, has revealed why he has a prominent mark on his face, which is usually mistaken for tribal identification.

“According to my parents, I often would get sick when I was a child so they took me to a lot of places for a remedy,” Zionfelix said.



Pulling back the sleeves of his wine sweater, he exclaimed, “The marks are many,” pointing to the back of both wrists, the sides of his head, his forehead and elbow joints.



“Most of them have vanished but the biggest one is the one on my right cheek so that’s what people see,” he said touching the mark.



He noted that currently, he does not fall sick often – something his doctor has said “could be a problem”.



According to Zionfelix, his doctor fears when he becomes elderly, “around 40, heading to 50” thereabouts, “all the sickness will pile up on you”. Thus, he was advised to make regular checkups a habit.

On his supposed resistance to sickness, the doctor, he said, informed him “it has to do with your blood group”. He expressed belief in this by recalling “while in Legon (University of Ghana), I am not sure I got sick during the entire four years I was there. I can even go seven years without getting sick”.



He emphasised that regular checkups, as his doctor advised, is something he does not take lightly.



The popular vlogger also clarified that though “most people think I’m a northerner, I am not. Joe Mettle also has these marks but he is not from northern Ghana”.



He stated he is not bothered in the least about having the marks or any stigma attached to it, however: “I’m okay. I grew up with this so I’m okay. I have not even given a thought to it before.”



“Even if I am a northerner, there’s nothing wrong with it,” he said, shrugging a little.

Accra 100.5 FM’s Nana Romeo, who was interviewing the vlogger, wondered if he would take up an offer to surgically clear the mark.



Zionfelix readily answered: “It’s part of my identity so, no. It’d change me.”



Rather, he said there is a scar he got from playing wildly when he was young which would not mind having plastic surgery to correct.