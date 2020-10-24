Fadda Dickson gave me GH¢10,000 over feud with Joyce Blessing – Jullie Jay-Kanz

Jullie Jay-Kanz, the former publicist of Joyce Blessing has disclosed that Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, gave her GH¢10,000 in his quest to settle the dispute between her and the gospel musician.

The revelation comes after Joyce Blessing cursed Jullie Jay-Kanz for allegedly thwarting her progress despite making demands and subsequently receiving them. The singer accused Jullie Jay-Kanz of being behind the reason her contents keep getting flagged on YouTube and Instagram and warned her to desist from the act or face God’s wrath.



“Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your entire generation. I have done you no wrong, whatever you asked for has been paid to you. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you want to cause me pain…" she said in the audio.



Speaking to Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’, Jay-Kanz admitted she had received an amount of money from Fadda Dickson who was one of the personalities present during the mediation period.



She said: “We went to Peace FM, some reputable people sat in the meeting to settle the issue. After settling the issue, she was supposed to pay me for my services. I worked with her for three years; I never received a penny from her. She and her husband employed me as a blogger but at a point, I was doing almost everything for her. I took other tasks upon myself. They were supposed to pay me 10% of every revenue that came from her brand because they didn’t have money to settle me at the time.”



“At the meeting, she said she was going to pay me GH¢3,000 for my three-year service. We couldn’t build consensus so Fadda Dickson took it upon himself to give me GH¢10,000 so issues would go down,” she added.



Jay-Kanz however mentioned that Joyce Blessing still owes her because she was yet to repay an amount, she borrowed from her.

“I don’t want to disclose the amount. She took money from me in February, this year to do something. Up till now, she has not paid. She told me she was not going to pay so she shouldn’t tell me she has given me everything I want when she has not paid what she borrowed from me,” she noted.



The former publicist further denied claims she has been sabotaging her former employer.



“I’m not involved in anything that she’s saying about me. I am not a bad person and she knows it so she should stop painting me black,” she proclaimed.



Details in the video below:



