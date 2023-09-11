Fadda Dickson rejected my return to Despite Media because of disloyalty – Andy Dosty

After leaving Despite Media to spend five years with Angel FM, radio show host Andy Dosty has revealed that his return to the media conglomerate owned by business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was rejected.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Delay Show aired on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Andy Dosty said the owner of the company accepted his return in principle but finally had it rejected by the Managing Director, Fadda Dickson.



“I wanted to go back to Despite but they said no… Their policy is that when you leave, you can’t come back,” he said.



"In fact, I went there to apologise. I met Despite at a program, he welcomed me warmly and asked me to come when I was available but when I went there, the story changed. I remember what Fadda told me: 'You are good, we need someone like you but you were not loyal',” he narrated.



According to Andy Dosty, the incident taught him a great lesson about loyalty.



“...my thoughts were childish because at the time when I was leaving, what Despite wanted to do was to give me times two of what Kwaku (Dr. Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group of Companies) was giving me but I had already made up my mind and so he tried all that he could.

“The sad part is, of all the employees working with Despite, I was the closest to him,” he spoke about his betrayal of the owner of Despite Media Group.







