Fadda Dickson test drives Osei Kwame Despite’s expensive Rolls Royce Classic

Fadda Dickson is the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group

Fadda Dickson Narh, the right-hand man of rich business tycoon, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite had the special privilege of taking one of his vintage cars on a special test drive during his birthday celebrations recently.

It will be remembered that during the party, an exclusive video of Despite’s garage filled with an expensive fleet of luxurious and vintage cars surfaced online.



One of those videos featured Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie getting an exclusive tour of all the cars. A tour that humbled the Ghanaian rapper after viewing the cars.



Well, it has emerged that while people only got the opportunity to admire the cars from a distance, and possibly just touch it with their hands, Fadda Dickson had the rare privilege of driving the Rolls Royce Classic.

A video captures Fadda Dickson happily taking the car out of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s house and back a few minutes later.



Watch the video below:



