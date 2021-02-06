Failed love affair attempt with Akuapem Poloo inspires my music - Jeff Cool

Musician Jeff Cool

Source: Selorm Tali, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Jeff Cool, based in China is saying that most of his romantic songs are inspired by his failed romantic attempt with Akuapem Poloo.

According to the 'Baby I’m Sorry' singer, he was in "good space" with the Ghanaian actress but he has lost the connection and his attempt to reconnect has been proving futile.



“I have tried many times to resurrect my failed love attempt with Akuapem Poloo. We were in a very good space I can say. She is the reason I have released my new song ‘Baby I’m sorry," Jeff Cool said.



In an interview with GNA, he continued that "I wish she could give me another chance. It is my dream to walk her down the aisle.”

The China-based artiste who is confident in establishing himself as a household name in Ghana has a lot of musical projects up his sleeves. He has promised to share more of his works after his ‘China to Beijing’ project.



Check out Jeff Cool's latest song, 'Baby I'm Sorry' below which he says is dedicated to the controversial Ghanaian actress.





