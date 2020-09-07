Entertainment

Fake ‘UN’ awards, VGMA are on the same scale - Shatana

Singer Shatana

Singer Shatana has compared Ghana’s most popular awards event, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) to the so-called ‘United Nations and Kofi Annan collaborative awards ceremony’ which was held in Accra last Friday, August 28, 2020.

Titled the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, the ceremony attracted a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities in the midst of this global pandemic. On the night, the likes of BET award winner, Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Johnny Hughes and many more received awards from the fake organizers.



However, wading into the matter, Shatana likened the fake award scheme to the VGMAs.



She explained that both the VGMA and the Global Blueprint Excellence Award are at par due to their mode of operations.



"Sincerely, the VGMA and the Global Blue Blueprint Excellence Award are on the same scale, their modus operandi are similar and their weird way of selecting their winners can even be best described as scamming," She disclosed this on Hot TV’s Ajara comedy show.



To buttress her claim, the singer indicated that VGMAs decision to crown Kuami Eugene as the Artiste of the Year and its failure to honour the likes of Eno Baranoy, Sista Efia, Epixode and other deserving artiste at this year's edition has exposed the credibility of the scheme.

Meanwhile, initiator of the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour has debunked allegations that his award scheme is a scam.



In an interview with JoyNews, he insisted that the award is credible since he is an advocate of development and excellent leadership.



“I am surprised because this is an open thing that we just held. If anybody has a problem with me or our institution, they should have contacted us for clarification.



“I have always been an advocate for development, excellence and in honouring others and attaching ourselves to global icons and leadership we bring them out,” he stated.

Source: Kofi Tetteh, Contributor

