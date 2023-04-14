Fake junior pastor arrested for washing the private part of pregnant woman with salt water

A self-styled pastor identified as Kelvin Abeka has been exposed for posing as a junior pastor of the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Aboagye alias Ogyaba.

The pastor who owns a church, Divine Fire Ministry in Koforidua was exposed after he imposed fear on a pregnant woman and ended up washing her genitalia with salt water.



In a video shared by Oman Channel, Pastor Abeka is seen being interrogated by Prophet Ogyaba in his office where he admitted to posing as his junior pastor to gain the trust of unsuspecting persons.



“He has gone to this woman to impose fear in her that when she goes to deliver she will die and so he will give her spiritual directions to avert that. He ended up barging in on her in the bathroom and forcibly washed her private part with salt water,” Ogyapa is heard exclaiming while pointing to a heavily pregnant woman who was also present in the office.



While admitting to his actions, Pastor Abeka sought to argue that he was under the direction of God.

Watch the video below:







GA/SARA