FalzTheBhadGuy calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery

Falz Bet Nigeria rapper, Falz

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and activist, Folarin Falana better known as Falz has undergone knee surgery.

In a video shared on his verified Instagram page, the singer revealed that he sustained a knee injury last year while playing football and was advised to go for surgery.

“On the 23rd I went to play football and I sustain a knee injury, And it’s pretty serious. On November 30th, 2022, I did my ACL. My MRI came back and it shows that there is a complete tear on my ACL.I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it”.

He wrote as a caption, “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Sharing the video, the music star solicited prayers from his fans, colleagues, celebrities, and lovers.

The video has since attracted well wishes from the likes of Chioma Akpotha, Bobrisky, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham, Juliet Ibrahim, Uche Jombo, Tacha, and a host of others took to his comment section to wish him well.

