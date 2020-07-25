Entertainment

Fameye laments how he's been disrespected in the music industry

Fameye is a Hiplife artiste

Hiplife singer, Fameye has lamented how he’s been disrespected for being humble in the music industry. He noted that people in this part of the world exploit the humbleness of a person to disrespect them.

Barely a day ago, Fameye was forced to engage in a social media banter with some fans on social media for disrespecting him. The singer was featured on Donzy Chaka’s Odehyie song which was released yesterday.



Fans started trolling Fameye after the song was dropped on YouTube. They accused him of having a deep affection for singing about how he has suffered in life.

Their comments angered the ‘Nothing I get’ singer who replied them harshly by labeling them as stupid fools. Fameye feels that, he’s been disrespected because of his humility. “Be humble and be disrespected Where I come from”, he tweeted.



Be humble and be disrespected Where I come from — Okomfour Kwaadee (@fameye_music) July 24, 2020

