Fameye recalls interesting 'broken heart' experience

Ghanaian singer, Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has disclosed that he has suffered a series of heartbreaks although he makes women happy and comfortable.

The award-winning songwriter revealed that one such experience even compelled him to cut his dreadlocks and dye his hair.



Narrating one of his painful ordeals, Fameye said he had gone to perform in Bogoso for a company that paid him GHC3,000 but found himself performing to his girlfriend and secret lover who were seated among the audience.



"I found myself entertaining the woman who cheated on me and her lover over kebab and beer,” Peter divulged in an interview with Acca FM on February 21, 2024



He explained he wanted to prove he was alright, meanwhile, he was “sick and hurting” within.

Due to this experience, Fameye said he is concerned when he sees someone brag about the unchangeable love of their partner.



“Even people who’ve been married for 20 years part ways. So be careful,” he said.



Despite all this, Fameye affirmed his love for women.



“I love women deeply! I’ve never broken up with a woman before. They leave, I never initiate it,” he said.