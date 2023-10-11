Fameye's ‘Not God’ remix featuring Stonebwoy released

Official artwork for the project

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Music has a unique way of conveying powerful messages that resonate with listeners on a different level. Fameye, one of Ghana's musical gems, has once again struck a chord with his latest release, the remix of 'Not God,' featuring Stonebwoy.

The lyrics of 'Not God' carry a poignant message about the finite nature of human existence. Fameye's verses emphasize the idea that each person is on this earth for a purpose, but that our time here is limited.



Stonebwoy's contribution to the remix adds another layer to this powerful message.



He points out how people often make extensive plans for the future, yet many never live to see those plans come to fruition.

In recognition of life's unpredictability, he acknowledges that he cannot achieve everything at once.



Still, he remains committed to the grind, choosing the path of perseverance despite the challenges.



Stream ‘Not God’ remix here.