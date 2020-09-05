Entertainment

Fameye’s first record label, Tetepa Music signs two new artistes

Tetepa Music has signed two new artistes, Kwesi Nas and Osagyefo

After discovering Fameye some years ago, Tetepa Music has signed two new artistes onto the record label.

The management of Tetepa announced the signing of Evans Sarfo, otherwise known as Kwesi Nas and Osborn Ahmed, who performs under the stage name Osagyefo at an unveiling ceremony held at Bogoso in the Western Region on Friday, September 4, 2020.



Kwesi Nas and Osagyefo agreed to sign a five-year deal with Tetepa Music.



Representatives of Tetepa Music disclosed their readiness to manage the music careers of these young musicians.



Referring to how they unearthed Fameye, they assured that Kwesi Nas and Osagefo are in the right hands—as they will do everything within their power to make them household names in the Ghanaian music industry.



The Public Relations Officer for Tetepa Music, Nana Adwoa Lovia, seized the opportunity to announce the comeback of the record label.

She believes the comeback of the label will help in unearthing more talents and propel them into greater heights.



Nana Adwoa called on the media and other industry stakeholders to support the record label.



The newly signed artistes, Kwesi Nas and Osagyefo expressed their gratitude to the management of Tetepa Music for getting them on board.



They also pleaded to Ghanaians and the media to support their career as they are ready to put in their best.



Fameye, KelvynBoys’s manager, Diddy and other personalities were seen at the ceremony which was covered by Zionfelix.net.

