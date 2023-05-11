0
Fameye's latest photos of his girlfriend and children

FAMEYE NEW LOOK.png Ghanaian musician, Fameye

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Singer, Fameye, warmed hearts when he shared lovely photos of his beautiful partner and children.

In May last year, the Ghanaian musician had his second baby with Ohemaa.

Before that, the 'Praise' hitmaker had welcomed his first male child, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr.

The latest photos confirmed Fameye's trip abroad to spend time with his family as earlier promised.

Fameye and Ohemaa were spotted in vintage jeans trousers with their adorable angles.

Social media users including celebrities have showered the couple with praise.

