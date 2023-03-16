0
Menu
Entertainment

Fameye speaks out after fuel station sells him watered-down fuel, causing damage to car

Fameye.png?resize=715%2C405&ssl=1 Ghanaian musician, Fameye

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Fameye has shared a 'heartbreaking' experience he had while filling up his car's fuel tank.

The artist took to Twitter to express his frustration after he was allegedly sold fuel mixed with water by a fuel station attendant, resulting in extensive damage to his Honda Pilot Touring 2019 model car.

In the tweet that has since gone viral, Fameye recounted how he had purchased fuel for ¢700 at a fuel station, only to discover that his car was not functioning properly after driving for a short distance.

Upon further investigation, he discovered that the fuel he had purchased was mixed with water, which caused significant damage to the car's engine.

"I go buy fuel for one fuel station, 700 cedis; the rest is heart breaking," Fameye wrote on his social media page. "They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol As I'm talking to you now, my 2019 Honda Pilot Touring is spoilt. Spent 7k already and still not working! What do I do?"

In some social media reactions, netizens shared experiences of encountering similar occurrences.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





ADA/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media