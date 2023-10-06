Fameye to release 'Not God' remix with Stonebwoy on October 10

Fameye with Stonebwoy

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has sent waves of excitement through his fan base by revealing the release date for the remix of his current hit single 'Not God,' featuring none other than the celebrated artist Stonebwoy.

Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for October 10th, the highly anticipated release date.



This revelation came during a recent interview on Bryt Extra, where Fameye shared his insights on the upcoming remix. He confidently expressed his belief that the remix would surpass the original song's success, attributing this expectation to Stonebwoy's exceptional contribution to the track.



‘The remix of the song is big, Stonebwoy blessed the song with a hot verse’, he said.



When quizzed by the host about the process of securing Stonebwoy's collaboration, Fameye shed light on how effortlessly it all came together. He stated that Stonebwoy was already captivated by the song, making the collaboration a seamless and enjoyable experience for both of them.

But that's not all the exciting news from Fameye. He teased fans with the promise of another incredible feature release before the year's end.



With 'Not God' already making waves on the music charts and airwaves, the forthcoming remix featuring Stonebwoy is undoubtedly an exceptional experience that fans and music enthusiasts alike won't want to miss.



Fameye's dedication to delivering quality music and memorable collaborations continues to solidify his place in the music industry, and this remix is poised to be yet another remarkable milestone in his career.