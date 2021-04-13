Family feud as Takoradi-based twin sisters are blocked from marrying one man

We love him and want to be with him together as twins

Two Ghanaian ladies have been left heartbroken after their family rejected their decision to marry one man.

The twins, only identified as Jane and Janet said they are both deeply in love with a young man who happens to be their ‘childhood’ friend.



According to the devastated ladies, they have become inseparable which makes it difficult to have them married to different men.



They narrated on the SelShow, a Facebook Counselling platform that the young man recently proposed to one of them but they both would love to marry and be with him.



Though the man has accepted the offer to marry the twins, their parents will not allow the marriage to come off because “it is an abomination for twins to be married to one man”.



“Sel, we love him together and want to be with him together as twins. Is it possible for us to marry him or is there anything abominable about our feelings and intentions? If not, then how do we get our parents to understand us, because they have simply made up their minds against this. Please help with your solutions,” the emotionally troubled twins seek advice.



Dear Sel,



We are twins and have a very tight problem that involves emotions and feelings. As twins, we do everything together and it is very difficult for us to do things separately, so we try as much as possible to be together all the time.



Sel, we have this male friend with whom we grew up , went to the same schools with and we all now have good jobs and are still good friends. We like him so much and we believe it is the same on his part too. Recently, he proposed to one of us, but the two of us love to marry and be with him. Even though he is okay, the problem now is our parents. According to them, it is an abomination for twins to be married to one man.



Sel, we love him together and want to be with him together as twins. Is it possible for us to marry him or is there anything abominable about our feelings and intentions? If not, then how do we get our parents to understand us, because they have simply made up their minds against this. Please help with your solutions.



Jane & Janet,