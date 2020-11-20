Family takes priority over career - Gospel musician says

Gospel musician Akosua Pokua

Akosua Pokua, a Gospel musician and Minister of God’s word, has commented during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show that family, in her opinion, is more important than career.

This, she explained, is because whatever career that a woman is pursuing, at the end of the day, it is all to take care of the family as "Family is the bedrock of society’’. She voiced this opinion while discussing the topic ‘Today’s woman and the middle ground between career and family’.



Akosua defined a career per her understanding, as finding oneself in a sphere of a job where he or she intends to grow. According to her, a job is different from a career because a job is anything that one does to earn some income, hence it may or may not be a field that he or she intends to grow in.

“For me, family comes first because family is very important. Not to say that career is not important, however, when you want to have a family, it’s a decision. Others don’t want to have families. You need to ask yourself if you want to have a family or if you want to grow in your career”, she said.



Akosua, however, noted that at every point in time in one’s life, there should be something that we prioritize over the other, hence family could be the priority now, but it may change as time goes on.