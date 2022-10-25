0
Menu
Entertainment

Fancy Gadam overwhelmed with fans’ turnout at 10th-Anniversary concert

Fancy Gadam With Fans Fancy Gadam with his fans at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeat star, Fancy Gadam has expressed gratitude to fans who showed up for his 10th-anniversary concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium at Tamale last Saturday, October 22, 2022.

More than 20,000 music lovers showed up at the musical concert as Fancy Gadam thrilled them with some amazing performances, with songstress Hajia4Real making a surprise appearance on the night.

Speaking to GNA Entertainment after the concert, Fancy Gadam was elated with the turnout, saying that it was one of the most memorable shows he had put on in recent years.

“It was one of the best shows of my life and I really want to thank Gadamnation for showing me, love. My 10-year spell in the music industry wouldn’t have been successful without them, so I really appreciate their loyalty,” he said.

Before the concert, the award-winning artiste donated food items to the Tamale Children’s Home and organised a clean-up exercise and a football tournament for the youth in the Tamale Metropolis.

Fancy Gadam, who is one of the most successful music artists from Northern Ghana, has had a stellar career in the industry with some memorable hit songs including “Kom”, “My Baby”, and “Nobody”.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries