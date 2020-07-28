Entertainment

Fans blast Shatta Wale for turning the Ghana flag in his office upside down

The arrow shows the flag turned upside down

Fans are blasting Shatta Wale for turning the Ghana Flag in his office upside down.

Ghanaians have once again tried their possible best to get hold of Shatta Wale the wrong way even though today was his good day. They are blasting the Shatta Movement boss for turning the Ghana Flag in his office upside down.



Shatta Wale today set social media ablaze after he shared a video of his new office and jamming on Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ song.



He was also seen counting some dollar bills believed to be real this time around.



There were 3 flags there but, the Ghana flag had the red facing down instead of being at the top.

The first person to notice that caused Shatta Wale to be blasted with the comments:



"and he turned the Ghana flag upside down"



We believe it was an oversight and they may rectify it once we have pressed it on.





