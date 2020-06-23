Entertainment

Fans breakdown after video of Ebony shouting out her dad hit the net on Fathers Day

Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony was one of Ghana’s finest female musicians before her sudden demise.

Ghanaians were heartbroken by the news of her demise, which got the whole state in a mourning mood for weeks with the pain of her loss still living with us till now.



Yesterday being Fathers Day, a video of the late Ebony hit the net where she was giving his dad a shout out and thanking him for being such a wonderful dad.



Fans after watching the video broke down and the tears flowed as the pain felt like her demise had just happened.

The comments that came were very sad as some were still in shock that such a beautiful soul was no more with us.



