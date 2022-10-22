Fans gift Beauty $20,000 for her birthday, BBNaija star breaks down in tears

BBNaija star gifted with lots of money on birthday

Fans of Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura gifted the reality star 20,000 USD as she celebrates her birthday.

Known as Bee Navy, the Level Up housemate celebrates her 25th birthday on Friday, October 21(today).



Rose flowers were attached to the cash gift to make her day memorable.



Beauty could hardly contain her emotions and was moved to tears by the genuine love and care she was showered by her fans.



The 25-year-old reality star also took to her Instagram page to share jaw-dropping photos of herself to celebrate turning a new age.

She captioned the photos: “Happy Birthday To Me!!! I’m super grateful for everything and everyone in my life – my support system (BeeNavy), my family and amazing friends. I thank God for the undisputed Grace over my life. He’s my friend, my provider, my protector and I’m excited for this new year because I know he has only good plans for me. Plans to prosper me.



Happy Birthday Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. Happy Birthday to the great person you are becoming and cheers to a new year ahead. #Striking25″



