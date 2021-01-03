Fans ‘go insane’ over Patapaa’s unromantic kiss at his wedding

Patapaa kissing his newly weded wife, Liha Miller

Ghanaians on Twitter have described as unromantic and weird, the manner in which musician Patapaa Amisty kissed his bride during their wedding ceremony held on January 2, 2020.

The art of kissing at weddings is a common feature of Ghanaian wedding ceremonies. While some couple prefer a simple kiss, others try to exhibit some Hollywood kissing styles” to prove that they are pros at it.



Patapaa attempted the latter style of kissing during his wedding and based on social media reactions, he certainly did not pull it off well.



During the moment everyone was waiting for, the ‘Scopatumana’ hitmaker leaned in and gave his wife what many described as a hilarious ‘flash kiss’.



This was after he was instructed by officiating pastor to kiss his bride after unveiling her.

His ‘famous kiss’ attracted several comments from Twitter users with some saying:



“Patapaa ein kiss can break a concrete wall, by the way, congratulations,” a tweep wrote.



“What a kiss! Congratulations to Patapaa and his lady,” another wrote.



“Patapaa dey kiss like Accra traffic bumper to bumper,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

The ‘Swedru superstar’ surprised many after pictures and videos of his wedding flooded social media. His wedding was the ‘talk of town’ as it was part of the top Twitter trends of January 2, 2020.



Known in real life as Justice Amoah, the musician tied the knot with his German girlfriend, Liha Miller at his hometown, Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



Check out the Twitter reactions below





Kiss of the decade pic.twitter.com/zW6zHkrS8J — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) January 2, 2021

@patapaa_amisty in a 'Romantic' mood????????????



Congratulations to the newly wed..Mr and Mrs Amoah???? pic.twitter.com/4N4AkIp9l7 — Connect 97.1fm (@Connect971fm) January 2, 2021

Indeed it's the kiss of the year... Congratulations patapaa — Salhabil Mujeeb (@salhabil) January 2, 2021