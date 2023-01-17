0
Menu
Entertainment

Fans react as Regina Daniels shares clearer view of second son with Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels Nndss Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels with their son

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

A video of Khalifa, the second son of Regina Daniels has generated some reactions on social media.

The actress in a video on Instagram share a video of the toddler laughing hysterically at his brother Munir.

Sharing the beautiful video, she said that the laughter is unusual and that only his big brother can make him amused in such a manner.

“This is a once in a while laugh from Kharl …. And only moon has the power to do that ….. @princekhalifanwoko”, she captioned the video.

Reacting to the video, which showed a very clear view of Khalifa’s face, netizens pointed out the striking resemblance between him and his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko.

An Instagram follower @itsvibesangel_ wrote, “This one is just his fathers carbon copy”.

@chinnycynokoye wrote, “This one na him papa complete !”

@queeneth_ozioma, “Na this one be my papa born me no DNA required”.

@lolo_chinyereugo, “If the child no fyn for ur eyes look ad pass den commenting rubbish u can’t even create human u come get hand Dey type rubbish for wey small child dt does nt to u.”

@ososobaibi, “Pls how is “ this child looks like his father “ an insult? No be who Born pikin, pikin go resemble?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation