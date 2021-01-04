Fans roast TV3 for taking Nii Kpakpo off the Date Rush Show and bringing Giovani Caleb

The popular Ghanaian reality show, Date Rush, saw its new season coming off on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
The fresh and new season saw some changes which were expected, to refresh the show and get viewers more glued to the show.
One of these changes happened to be the change of host. The program was originally hosted by Nii Kpakpo who had handled all the previous seasons and had become the people’s favourite.
Radio presenter and MC, Giovani Caleb, was given the slot to host the new season of the show which got viewers and fans of the show displeased, not to say that the current host is not up to the task but preferably, Nii Kpakpo was the one for the show.
Some fans took to their social media handles to register their displeasure while others attacked the TV station for taking their favourite host off the show.
See some of the reactions in the post below:
So if this is what tv3 said about Nii kpakpo some months back then why the change of host .. #DateRush pic.twitter.com/bbjNNNpao0— #Kusum Gbooo (@neequayeboye1) January 4, 2021
Where the f**k is Nii kpakpo and who is dis. #daterush pic.twitter.com/pJiK2E1Qtg— RLamacia (@RLamacia) January 3, 2021
So the Producers of date rush decided to drop Nii Kpakpo just like that? Heeerh! ???? #daterush pic.twitter.com/0Zw9ol1wOW— Highest Bryt ???????????? (@bright_aweh) January 3, 2021
My reaction when I saw that Nii Kpakpo has been replaced with Giovanni..... Giovanni go talk saaa den leave the main characters out! #BringBackNiiKpakpo #DateRush pic.twitter.com/5B23eOgvAq— Highest Bryt ???????????? (@bright_aweh) January 3, 2021
Date rush without Nii kpakpo is that one too a date rush????????????#DateRush pic.twitter.com/QvZU2vmmGx— Lee shay (@Leeshay55255462) January 3, 2021
Let's settle this;
???? for Giovanni,
? for Nii Kpakpo#DateRush #Tv3 pic.twitter.com/OQvJlIXGCB— Jay Q's brother ?? (@WorthyNorthy) January 3, 2021
I will miss Nii Kpakpo???? #daterush— that Cute Boy???? (@_georgeperry) January 3, 2021
Retweet if you will as well???? pic.twitter.com/kaXKY56HMP
My Dad saf said if Nii Kpakpo no dey host, then there is no need 4 him to watch.— FOD3N (@FO_D3N) January 4, 2021
You guys disappointed us
Nii kpakpo be the reason why I Dey watch date rush. If eno be ahm then forget— Magma?????????????????????? (@GhMagma2) January 4, 2021
I dont see Giovanni to be funny with Nii kpakpo it comes naturally..date rush will never be the same again— Io_Brownie???????? (@nii_brownie) January 4, 2021
@tv3_ghana you should know it was we the fans on twitter who made the program ( #DateRush ) a hit and it was all because we fell in love with the host Nii Kpakpo. If today you've remove him for no good reason, daterush agu!. Bye bye— Chairman???????????? (@kwabenaYank) January 4, 2021
The end of date rush is near, bring back Nii Kpakpo— ZOLA (@AlexKofiNii3) January 4, 2021
Who else was watching #DateRush mainly because of Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson @nktlive ?? :)#kennedyagyapong #TV3GH #blinkzgh #djblinkz pic.twitter.com/YZqKYiSMxn— blinkzgh (@djblinkzgh) January 4, 2021
#daterush producers doing away with nii kpakpo is so not cool. There's a reason united showbiz doesn't air when NanaAma is under the whether, cos I guess noone can fit the bill.— Bra Kakra (@Kakra_Adwen) January 4, 2021
I shock.
Nii Kpakpo with some alo dance steps....Charlie.. They've got to get the guy back or the show won't be fun again. Period.— T-zo (@Tzo28061546) January 4, 2021
But Tv3 dier. You know how to start something so well but mess it up eventually. Did you all sit to watch how Nii Kpakpo made date rush a delight to watch? @GiovaniCaleb is good but this is for Nii Kpakpo. Y’all should reconsider. You have killed the zeal sef????— Akosuah Korankyewaa Badu (@akosuah2131) January 3, 2021
Date Rush fans, is it Nii Kpakpo or Giovani!— Hajia Bintu1 (@1HajiaBintu) January 4, 2021
Social media is calling for Nii back.
It seems 50% became fans of the program because of Nii. pic.twitter.com/dgeliOVxAy
