Fans roast TV3 for taking Nii Kpakpo off the Date Rush Show and bringing Giovani Caleb

Mon, 4 Jan 2021 Source: GH Base

The popular Ghanaian reality show, Date Rush, saw its new season coming off on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The fresh and new season saw some changes which were expected, to refresh the show and get viewers more glued to the show.

One of these changes happened to be the change of host. The program was originally hosted by Nii Kpakpo who had handled all the previous seasons and had become the people’s favourite.

Radio presenter and MC, Giovani Caleb, was given the slot to host the new season of the show which got viewers and fans of the show displeased, not to say that the current host is not up to the task but preferably, Nii Kpakpo was the one for the show.

Some fans took to their social media handles to register their displeasure while others attacked the TV station for taking their favourite host off the show.

