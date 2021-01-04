Fans roast TV3 for taking Nii Kpakpo off the Date Rush Show and bringing Giovani Caleb

Former Date Rush host, Nii Kpakpo and Radio TV host, Giovani Caleb

The popular Ghanaian reality show, Date Rush, saw its new season coming off on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The fresh and new season saw some changes which were expected, to refresh the show and get viewers more glued to the show.



One of these changes happened to be the change of host. The program was originally hosted by Nii Kpakpo who had handled all the previous seasons and had become the people’s favourite.



Radio presenter and MC, Giovani Caleb, was given the slot to host the new season of the show which got viewers and fans of the show displeased, not to say that the current host is not up to the task but preferably, Nii Kpakpo was the one for the show.



Some fans took to their social media handles to register their displeasure while others attacked the TV station for taking their favourite host off the show.



See some of the reactions in the post below:





So if this is what tv3 said about Nii kpakpo some months back then why the change of host .. #DateRush pic.twitter.com/bbjNNNpao0 — #Kusum Gbooo (@neequayeboye1) January 4, 2021

Where the f**k is Nii kpakpo and who is dis. #daterush pic.twitter.com/pJiK2E1Qtg — RLamacia (@RLamacia) January 3, 2021

So the Producers of date rush decided to drop Nii Kpakpo just like that? Heeerh! ???? #daterush pic.twitter.com/0Zw9ol1wOW — Highest Bryt ???????????? (@bright_aweh) January 3, 2021

My reaction when I saw that Nii Kpakpo has been replaced with Giovanni..... Giovanni go talk saaa den leave the main characters out! #BringBackNiiKpakpo #DateRush pic.twitter.com/5B23eOgvAq — Highest Bryt ???????????? (@bright_aweh) January 3, 2021

Date rush without Nii kpakpo is that one too a date rush????????????#DateRush pic.twitter.com/QvZU2vmmGx — Lee shay (@Leeshay55255462) January 3, 2021

I will miss Nii Kpakpo???? #daterush



Retweet if you will as well???? pic.twitter.com/kaXKY56HMP — that Cute Boy???? (@_georgeperry) January 3, 2021

My Dad saf said if Nii Kpakpo no dey host, then there is no need 4 him to watch.



You guys disappointed us — FOD3N (@FO_D3N) January 4, 2021

Nii kpakpo be the reason why I Dey watch date rush. If eno be ahm then forget — Magma?????????????????????? (@GhMagma2) January 4, 2021

I dont see Giovanni to be funny with Nii kpakpo it comes naturally..date rush will never be the same again — Io_Brownie???????? (@nii_brownie) January 4, 2021

@tv3_ghana you should know it was we the fans on twitter who made the program ( #DateRush ) a hit and it was all because we fell in love with the host Nii Kpakpo. If today you've remove him for no good reason, daterush agu!. Bye bye — Chairman???????????? (@kwabenaYank) January 4, 2021

The end of date rush is near, bring back Nii Kpakpo — ZOLA (@AlexKofiNii3) January 4, 2021

#daterush producers doing away with nii kpakpo is so not cool. There's a reason united showbiz doesn't air when NanaAma is under the whether, cos I guess noone can fit the bill. — Bra Kakra (@Kakra_Adwen) January 4, 2021

I shock. Nii Kpakpo with some alo dance steps....Charlie.. They've got to get the guy back or the show won't be fun again. Period. — T-zo (@Tzo28061546) January 4, 2021

But Tv3 dier. You know how to start something so well but mess it up eventually. Did you all sit to watch how Nii Kpakpo made date rush a delight to watch? @GiovaniCaleb is good but this is for Nii Kpakpo. Y’all should reconsider. You have killed the zeal sef???? — Akosuah Korankyewaa Badu (@akosuah2131) January 3, 2021

Date Rush fans, is it Nii Kpakpo or Giovani!



Social media is calling for Nii back.



It seems 50% became fans of the program because of Nii. pic.twitter.com/dgeliOVxAy — Hajia Bintu1 (@1HajiaBintu) January 4, 2021

