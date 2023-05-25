Fantana exudes sexiness in video 'Your Man'

Fantana

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Fresh from starring in Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, Ghana’s leading dancehall act Fantana releases the visuals for her banging single ‘Your Man’.

The single details how Fantana can get any man she wants without sweat, whether he is engaged or not.



The beautiful singer has been one of the breakthrough stars from Netflix’s reality show “Young, Famous & African” and you can see why she is the most talked about personality with this new drop.



Super talented and hot! “Your Man” is the lead single from her upcoming EP; "Pills and Concoction," which drops on 15th July 2023.

The video for Your Man was directed by Director Selorm, who uses the opportunity to show off the sexiness of Fantana whiles highlighting her independence and boss mentality.



Watch Your Man by Fantana.



