'Fantana is living her dream' - Mother of singer reacts to Netflix feature

Singer, Fantana

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is nothing that beats a mother's love, she becomes the biggest cheerleader for her children, supports them every step of the way and is quick to celebrate their wins.

Ghanaian politician, Dorcas Affo Toffey, who is the mother of singer Fantana, has confessed how proud she is of her daughter's feature in Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Young, Famous & African'.

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in a Facebook post announced that her daughter is living her dream and thanked God for blessing her with all her heart desires.

"I am so ecstatic to see my daughter Fantana live her dreams. Proud is an understatement! There is nothing you can not do, never stop dreaming and believing what you can achieve. God has been good. Catch my daughter as she represents Ghana on Season 2 of Young, Famous & African," the post read.

Fantana's feature in the upcoming series created by Ghana's Peace Hyde has been widely circulated on social media following the release of the trailer on Tuesday, April 18.

