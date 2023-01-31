0
Fantana's boyfriend reported dead

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer cum socialite, Fantana, has announced the sudden demise of her boyfriend on social media.

She stormed Snapchat and Instagram with a long post highlighting her grief and some videos of them together.

Identified as Ayanle Husein, a young Muslim, Fantana disclosed that they had been dating for a long time.

In her post, she also emphasized how inseparable they were despite their religious differences.

Unclear what led to his demise, a 'heartbroken' Fantana's post read;

"Ayanle Hussein, my love. I can’t believe they took you away from me. My angel on earth, I am so broken. I cried and cried. I love you so much. You made me a better person; you thought me so much and believed in me. I'm sorry they did this to you. we loved each other so much. From day one, we were inseparable.

"I'm going to miss praying with you on FaceTime, whiles you taught me about the Quran and I taught you about the Bible. I am going to miss your advice and how you never let me give up but always want me to be better," parts of her post read.

She also disclosed their many plans that will be left unfulfilled.

"We had so many plans. I was going to make you move to Potomac just so you could support me when I audition In the Real Housewives of Potomac. You supported everything I do even If It doesn’t make sense," she stated.

However, until his demise, the 'And so what' crooner had kept her partner away from the limelight.

Read the full post below:











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
