Fantana’s music career wasn't paving the way for her - Sally Mann

Ghanaian musician, Sally Mann

Entertainment Analyst Sally Mann Supports Fantana's Move into Acting and Reality TV Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has shown her support for singer Fantana's decision to explore acting and participate in the Netflix reality show ‘Young, Famous & African.’

Contrary to the belief that Fantana experienced a decline in her fame, she made a comeback through the reality TV series, where she shared a passionate kiss with Diamond Platinumz.



During an appearance on the United Showbiz TV show hosted by MzGee, Sally Mann expressed her belief that Fantana's music career had already reached a standstill, making her involvement in ‘Young, Famous & African’ a crucial opportunity for success in the entertainment industry.



Mann commended Fantana for recognizing that her breakthrough in music was unlikely and showcasing her intelligence and adaptability.



"She is someone whose music career couldn't pave the way for her, but if music isn't helping, she should be recognized for something else... I think she is intelligent. I appreciate smart women like her," Mann stated.



Mann emphasized the importance of adapting when one realizes that their intended path is not working out and finding new opportunities to pursue.



"When you enter a domain and realize that the intended path is not working out, but you discover another opportunity, you should ask yourself, 'What can I do?' And if you take advantage of that opportunity, I don't see anything wrong with it," she added.





