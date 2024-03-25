Fantasy Dome Demolition: They were warned multiple times - Halifax Addo claims

Radio Broadcaster, Halifax Addo

Prominent Ghanaian media personality and radio broadcaster Halifax Addo has expressed his views on the recent demolition of the Fantasy Dome by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited.

According to him, contrary to claims by Fantasy Entertainment's CEO and owner, Leslie Quaynor, his outfit had received several warnings by the GTFCL that the Fantasy Dome would be demolished if he did not move from the premises at the expiration of his tenure.



On UTV's United Showbiz show, Addo described the demolition as a sad development and suggested that dismantling the Fantasy Dome would have been a more prudent approach than outright demolition.



"It's a sad development. I heard that it cost about 5 million dollars to construct the dome. For him to make such an investment and for it to be demolished just like that, I think it shouldn't have reached there. This could have been handled in a better way by both parties. I believe that dismantling would have made more sense than demolishing the structure," he stated.



Halifax Addo, however, revealed that the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited had issued multiple warnings to Fantasy Entertainment, including a final notice on December 26, threatening demolition if the premises were not vacated.



Despite these warnings, Fantasy Entertainment did not dismantle the structure, leading to its eventual demolition.

This was in contrast to Leslie Quaynor's claims that he received no indication that Trade Fair Management would demolish his structure.



"We've read several correspondences between Fantasy Entertainment and the Ghana Trade Fair Company. They had given him several warnings.



"Even in the last letter sent by Trade Fair Management on December 26, they indicated that they were giving him the final warning to leave the premises, or else they would demolish the place. Even before that, they had warned him to dismantle his structure and move from the premises. After the final warning on December 25, they still warned him in a letter on January 3 to move because he was still using the place.



"But he's saying that he didn't know they would demolish the structure, they told him. On the phone call with him, he said that he was told to leave the premises about 15 months ago. If they can wait, and you can't move in 15 months, what would six months do? So something is not adding up," he said.



How it started

On March 16, 2024, news broke out that the popular event centre, the Fantasy Dome in Accra, was demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, despite a court injunction obtained by the owner, Leslie Quaynor, to halt the demolition.



The company carried out the exercise with the assistance of National Security operatives, destroying the 20,000-seater capacity venue, which was valued at $25 million.



However, Dr Agnes Adu, CEO of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, refuted claims of receiving a legal injunction against the demolition of the Fantasy Dome.



She asserted that the company proceeded with the demolition to advance the redevelopment of the Trade Fair Centre, stating that all tenants, including Fantasy Dome, were notified to vacate.



Despite 15 months of notice, the Fantasy Dome did not comply, and it was dismantled to continue redevelopment efforts.

Watch the video here





