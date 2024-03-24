Fantasy Dome Demolition: Trade Fair company did the right thing - A-Plus

Entertainment Pundit, Kwame A-Plus

Entertainment pundit, Kwame A-Plus has weighed in on the demolition of the Fantasy Dome by the management of the Ghana Trade Fair Company.

In the March 23, 2024 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV, Kwame A-Plus highlighted the temporary nature of the lease agreement between Trade Fair and Fantasy Entertainment, suggesting that the demolition, while regrettable, was part of a larger, beneficial project for the Trade Fair.



“I do not see where the issue is. They arranged a temporary lease of the land, and anytime the Trade Fair management needed the land for a project, they could come for it. That was why he used a temporary structure.



“As much as it's painful that they had to demolish the Fantasy Dome, it is understandable because of the massive project there. They are building a 25,000-sitter capacity structure. They could have finished it but they needed to get the fantasy dome out of the way,” he said.



A-Plus, known for his critical views on government projects like the national cathedral, praised the redevelopment efforts at the Trade Fair, which include the construction of a 25,000-seater capacity structure.

He urged the public to support the positive developments despite the controversy surrounding the demolition.



“I'm not supporting the NPP government. I am a number 1 critic of the national cathedral, and I have even been hounding Socrate Safo about the Kumasi amphitheatres. But let's deal with the facts, one of the best projects I would commend the government for is what they are doing for the Trade Fair. It’s nothing small,” he said.



The demolition has sparked debate, with some questioning the legality and others the necessity. A-Plus pointed out that if there are legal disputes, they should be resolved in court, but based on the agreement, the actions of Trade Fair management were justifiable.



“If the case is at court, let the court handle it, but for me, per the agreement that Trade Fair had with Fantasy Entertainment, what they did was understandable. We can criticize the government when they do something wrong, but if they’re doing something right, we should also praise them,” he said.

b>Background



On March 16, 2024, news broke out that the popular event centre, the Fantasy Dome in Accra was demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, despite a court injunction obtained by the owner, Leslie Quaynor, to halt the demolition.



The company carried out the exercise with the assistance of National Security operatives, destroying the 20,000-seater capacity venue valued at $25 million.



However, Dr Agnes Adu, CEO of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, refuted claims of receiving a legal injunction against the demolition of the Fantasy Dome.

She asserted that the company proceeded with the demolition to advance the redevelopment of the Trade Fair Centre, stating that all tenants, including Fantasy Dome, were notified to vacate.



Despite 15 months of notice, the Fantasy Dome allegedly did not comply, leading to its dismantling.



Watch the video below





ID/EK



