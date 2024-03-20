Fantasy Dome demolition will discourage potential investors in creative arts - Baba Sadiq

Entrepreneur and politician, Baba Sadiq

Ghanaian entertainment entrepreneur and politician, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has expressed strong criticism over the demolition of the Fantasy Dome by the Ghana Trade Fair Company.

In a TV3 interview, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central described the act as insensitive to creative industry investors and detrimental to the sector's infrastructure.



According to him, such government actions discourage investment in the creative sector, which is already struggling with funding and regulatory challenges.



Sadiq highlighted the scarcity of event venues for the arts and criticised the government for not fulfilling its promises to enhance the industry's facilities.



“It is very insensitive to the diasporans and investors in the creative industry. There is a lack of venues, and venues have been one of the biggest issues, so for a government that made promises to that effect but could not deliver them in eight years, I felt that they were going to manage the issues and ensure that investors are not dealt a raw deal in the industry.



"Already the industry is down with investment, the industry is lacking venues, the industry is down from some of the regulations that are taking money away due to lack of sponsorships and when few individuals believe in the industry, this is the treatment that they are given,” he noted.



He expressed his belief that the situation with the Fantasy Dome, a significant event centre valued at $25 million, should have been managed more thoughtfully.

"Leslie does not deserve this; he has been a long-term investor in the industry. I know the level of investment he puts into the creative industry. It could have been handled in a much better way,” he stated.



